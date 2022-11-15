DC soccer fans most excited for World Cup 2022, survey says

D.C. soccer fans are the most excited about World Cup 2022, according to a new survey.

The survey, put out by Gambling.com, says no one is more excited than D.C. fans for the World Cup to begin.

The District has been prepping for the World Cup since October with some local bars announcing they will be open 24/7 since many of the games are late at night or early in the morning.

D.C. is consistently among the highest-rated markets for soccer competitions, including the World Cup, Euros and the Premier League.

RFK Stadium was once one of the premier stadiums for soccer in the country, from the NASL in the 1980s, 1994 World Cup and countless international friendlies.

D.C. United is one of MLS’ most-storied franchises and moved into its soccer-specific stadium, Audi Field, in 2018. The Spirit also play at Audi Field.

