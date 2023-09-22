Where to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend

We are about one week into Hispanic Heritage Month, and we have seen many celebrations around the DMV. If you are looking for some ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend, here is your guide to!

The American Film Institute is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a 34th Latin American Film Festival, at the AFI Silver Theater in Silver Spring. This four-week long showcase of Latin American film and culture is long awaited by the DMV community every year and is one of the longest running Latin American film festivals in the county. This year, the festival will showcase 44 films from 21 countries, highlighting many films from Spain and Portugal.

To highlight the many different countries and people honored during Hispanic Heritage Month, the 2023 AFI Latin American Film Festival will showcase various kinds of films from both new and upcoming Latinx American filmmakers, as well as international festival favorites. The event kicks off tonight with the film Totem, directed by Lila Aviles, with a Q+A Session after. This well acclaimed Mexican-drama and winner of the Ecumenical Jury Prize is being shown at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for a single movie are $15 each, and passes for the whole festival are available for $200. Pass holders are highly suggested to make reservations in advance via email or in person for each film they plan to attend, but walk-up reservations on the day of the screening are available on a first come, first served basis.

Montgomery County celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month every Friday with unique DJ sets highlighting different Hispanic musical artists. This event is located at Marian Fryer Town Plaza in Wheaton, and does not require tickets to attend! Every Friday, the party kicks off at 5 p.m. with a Happy Hour offering various cocktails and beers by Twin Valley Distillers, followed by musical performances at 6 p.m. This Friday, September 22, highlights Grupo Etina Y Tinkus Kay-Sur, who will bring some great beats to Wheaton!

This family friendly event is something you do not want to miss! On Saturday, September 23 from 12:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m., the Sterling Community Center located at 120 Enterprise Street in Sterling, celebrates and highlights the Latinx culture with various food vendors, live music, activities, and giveaways! This event will be held rain or shine and is something you and your family do not want to miss!

This weekend, the annual Latino festival, Fiesta DC, is back in town for its 51st annual celebration! This celebration of Latino culture is a free event from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and includes various Latino food, musical performances, the Parade of Nations, dance performances, arts and crafts, and many more activities! The festival is located on Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th Street and is a family friendly event full of entertainment! This year, Mexican American musical artist, record producer, and songwriter A.B. Quintanilla III will be performing at the event.

In addition to this exciting performance from A.B. Quintanilla, the older brother of Selena aka the "Queen of Tejano Music", and creator of the band Kumbia Kings, the Parade of Nations will take place on Sunday, September 24 from 1-4 p.m. The parade will begin traveling east on Constitution Ave and 7th Street (near the National Archives Building) and will end at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and 14th. This parade will include folk dances, floats, cultural performances, and will even highlight the Miss Fiesta DC pageant winner. The Miss Fiesta DC beauty pageant winner will receive $2,000 prize as well as becoming the new representation for the organization for many future events!