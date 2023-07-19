Where to celebrate Belgium National Day in the DMV

Belgium National Day is celebrated on July 21. It commemorates Belgium’s independence and when Leopold I took the constitutional oath to become the first King of Belgium.

This weekend, join in the festivities as Belgium National Day is celebrated across the DMV.

Brasserie Beck

This Belgian National Day, join Brasserie Beck for a mussel-eating party! Try your hand at their mussel-eating competition to be crowned the "Best Belgian," and for your chance to win a special prize. Expect Belgian beer specials like half-priced Bavik Pilsners and Vedett White Ales. It certainly wouldn't be a complete Belgian celebration without indulging in liege waffles, featured at Brasserie Beck’s celebration.

July 21-23 | Starts at 2 p.m.

1101 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005

More info here .

Belga Cafe

Belga Cafe will be celebrating Belgian National Day with a three-course dinner or lunch, featured from July 14 to 22. Enjoy Belgian favorites like Gentse Waterzooi, a traditional stew featuring mussels. Don’t forget to reserve your spot at their Friday night party. Celebrate Belgium all night long and enjoy beer specials, goodies, and music.

July 21 | 8 p.m.

514 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

More info here .

The Sovereign

Say cheers to Belgian Independence! The Sovereign brings Belgium’s famed brewing culture and traditional fare to Georgetown. The Sovereign menu features mussels and other traditional favorites like Steak Frites and Pork Schnitzel. On Friday, they will be featuring 15 different Belgian drafts, for 5$ each.

July 21 | 5-10 p.m.

1206 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

More info here .

Mussel Bar & Grille Arlington

You guessed it – more mussels! Head to Mussel Bar & Grille Arlington for all-you-can-eat mussels at $32. Craving more seafood? Also enjoy $1 Maryland Sweets Oysters. If you're thirsty, they're offering $2 off all Belgian beers and $4 Bavik Drafts. Santé!

July 21-23

800 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203

More info here .

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Barrels, BBQ, and Belgians at Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery! Enjoy 20+ different barrel-aged beers and multiple Belgian-style beers. Dance and sing along to live music while you feast on a whole roasted pig, barbecued in-house! Plus, on Friday, there will be a day-long happy hour featuring Belgian beer from 4-10 p.m.