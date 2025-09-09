This is where Maryland ranks in the 'Top 10 Happiest States in the US'

The Brief Maryland has been ranked among the happiest states in the U.S., according to a new study by WalletHub. The study looked at factors including work environment, community and environment, as well as emotional and physical well-being. The study found that Maryland residents report less work stress, have supportive relationships and are motivated to achieve their goals.



Maryland's blend of coastal culture and urban charm has long been a source of pride for its residents. And it seems that unique character has a lot to do with the state's overall happiness. With how good those crabs taste, it is no wonder residents have a smile on their faces.

Where does Maryland rank in the Top 10?

According to a new study from WalletHub, Maryland is the second-happiest state in the entire country. The study analyzed all 50 states to determine their happiness, with Hawaii coming in first place and West Virginia ranking last.

WalletHub’s analysis of the happiest states looked at three key dimensions: emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community and environment. Within these categories, researchers used 30 weighted metrics, including low unemployment, high household income, and low divorce and separation rates.

According to the study, Maryland ranks among the top states for its strong economy, low unemployment rate and high percentage of households earning over $75,000 annually. The study found that residents report less work stress, have supportive relationships, and are motivated to achieve their goals. The state also has the fifth-lowest suicide rate in the U.S. and ranks among the top states for physical health.

Maryland ranked third overall for "Emotional & Physical Well-Being."

For comparison, Virginia ranked 15th in the study, while Nebraska and New Jersey were ranked third and fourth, respectively.

The Top 10 happiest states, ranked:

Hawaii Maryland Nebraska New Jersey Connecticut Utah California New Hampshire Massachusetts Idaho