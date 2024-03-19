Where is Kate Middleton? TMZ investigates in upcoming special

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been out of the public eye for months, with only rare glimpses of her outside her home.

TMZ is taking a hard look at how the Kensington Palace’s controversial handling of the crisis – including a headline-making photoshop fail – ingnited plenty of speculation and conspiracy theories on social media.

The special, "TMZ Investigates: Where is Kate Middleton?" which is set to premiere on Thursday, will additionally break down their exclusive sighting of Kate and Prince William at the Windsor farm shop.

According to the news outlet, "TMZ Investigates" is a show that dives deep into stories about celebrities, crime and pop culture and features surprising twists unearthed from interviews, videos and their sources.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

This special comes as the internet continues to speculate about Kate’s disappearance and why she has been largely missing from the public eye since Christmas day.

Search terms like " Kate Middleton’s health " and " Where is Kate Middleton? " have spiked over the last several weeks, following her abdominal surgery in January and a photoshopped photo of her and her children on Mother’s Day.

Watch the premiere of "TMZ Investigates: Where is Kate Middleton" on Thursday, March 21 at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX and the next day on Hulu.

