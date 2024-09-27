When is the VP debate? How to watch, location and more

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance are set to have their first and only debate on October 1. Latest polls put Walz ahead of Vance. This may be the last time voters will hear from any of their candidates to president or vice president.



What time is the presidential debate?

The CBS News Vice Presidential Debate on October 1 will kick off at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Where is the presidential debate being held?

The CBS News Vice Presidential Debate will be held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

Who is moderating the presidential debate?

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation" will moderate the Oct. 1 debate.

What do the polls say ahead of the debate?

Vance is less popular among voters than Walz, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research .

The findings of the new survey reinforce the challenge for the Republican presidential ticket as voting begins in more and more states.

The poll shows that negative feelings about Vance are considerably more widespread than positive opinions. About half of registered voters have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Vance, up from about 4 in 10 in late July, while around one-quarter have a somewhat or very favorable view of him, and a similar share don’t know enough to say.

When is the next debate?

There is not another debate scheduled between Walz and Vance, or between Harris and Trump.

A month ago, Harris’ campaign had said there would be another presidential debate in October.

"Donald Trump's campaign accepted our proposal for three debates — two presidential and a vice-presidential debate," said Harris’ campaign. "Assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10 to debate Vice President Harris, then Governor Walz will see JD Vance on October 1 and the American people will have another opportunity to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October."

Following the September 10 presidential debate, Trump ruled out another presidential debate against Harris.

Trump, the Republican nominee, posted on Truth Social that "THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" following the debate against Harris and his June debate against President Joe Biden. In rejecting another debate, the former president suggested that a "prizefighter" who loses a bout is always the one to call for a rematch.

Harris, the Democratic nominee, said during a rally in North Carolina earlier this month that she believes that she and the former president "owe it to voters" to debate again. Meanwhile, her campaign revealed that it had raised $47 million from nearly 600,000 donors in the 24 hours after her Tuesday debate against Trump.

How to watch the debate

The CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on FOX 5 DC and on FOX Local. Don't have the FOX LOCAL APP? Here's how you can download it.

The CBS News Vice Presidential Debate will also air live on CBS News.



