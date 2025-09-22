Wheaton Hispanic Heritage Month Festival officially cancelled due to 'intense fear’

The Brief Montgomery County canceled this year’s Wheaton Hispanic Heritage Month Festival, citing fear and targeting within the community. Instead, the county is redirecting festival funds to $2,000 school grants through the new "Arte y Alma" program. Officials say the grants will allow schools to celebrate Hispanic culture in safe, welcoming spaces throughout the year.



The Wheaton Hispanic Heritage Month Festival, which celebrates Hispanic Heritage and promotes a deeper understanding of community traditions, has been canceled due to 'intense fear within the community as well as targeting of the community," according to officials.

County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Luisa Cardona made the announcement during a media briefing with County Executive Marc Elrich on Wednesday.

The Wheaton festival took place for the first time last year. This year’s event was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12, at Marian Fryer Town Plaza.

Cardona confirmed that this year, all the funds that would have gone to the festival are going to grants for school celebrations. Through a program called "Arte y Alma," which translates to "Art and Soul," grants of $2,000 are offered to Montgomery County public schools so they can celebrate and honor the Hispanic culture "within the spaces that communities feel safe." Cardona said.

The grants are provided by the Wheaton Arts and Entertainment District and the Wheaton Urban District, in partnership with Montgomery County Public Schools. Elementary schools can apply for the grant through Oct. 31, but the performance can occur at any time during this school year, according to the grant parameters .

What they're saying:

"It is a sad reality that some of our neighbors are hesitant to attend the kinds of festive gatherings that should bring us together," Elrich stated on Wednesday in a press release announcing the grants. "That will not deter us from celebrating and honoring our Hispanic and Latino residents, whose presence enriches our County in so many ways."

"We are proud to partner with the Wheaton Arts and Entertainment District and the Wheaton Urban District on this opportunity," MCPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Taylor stated in the release. "Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through authentic cultural performances and family resources reflects our commitment to creating inclusive, welcoming schools where every student can see themselves and their community in their learning."

Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.