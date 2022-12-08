What to do this weekend for the holidays, World Cup in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Whether you're looking to continue celebrating the holiday season or preparing to cheer on your favorite team in the World Cup quarterfinals, FOX 5 has you covered with the best places to go this weekend in the DMV.

D.C.

Step Afrika!’s Magical Musical Holiday Step Show

Watch the world’s first holiday show highlighting the African American tradition of stepping, according to Step Afrika! Meet friends from the Arctic Kingdom along with DJ Nutcracker.

Dec. 9 through Dec. 18 | Arena Stage

Showtimes depend on date chosen

$56 - $95

More information here .

FONA’s Winter Festival

Get your holiday shopping done and keep your money local at the same time! Plus, grab some Christmas trees and holiday greenery.

Dec. 10 | National Arboretum

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Santa Bar Crawl

Break out your Santa suit and enjoy drink specials, giveaways, live entertainment and exclusive entry to many of Dupont’s major establishments.

Dec. 10 | Dupont Circle

2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$8 - $20

More information here .

Open Goal Project World Cup Watch Party

Stop in to see your favorite team or enjoy both quarterfinal matches on Saturday, and help raise money for free-to-play club soccer teams! Tickets include food and one drink, and all children under 18 will get in for free.

Dec. 10 | Josephine Butler Parks Center

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$40 for adults, free for children under 18

More information here.

Maryland

Annapolis Holiday Market

A fun and festive way to shop during the holiday season!

Dec. 10 | 1 Dock Street

11 a.m.

Free

More information here.

Swimming with Santa

Bring your swimsuit and dive into the pool with the big guy for holiday fun and games. Activities include above water or submerged picture with Santa, water games and an arts and crafts station.

Dec. 10 I Lackey Indoor Pool 3000 Chicamuxen Road Indian Head

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

$15

More information here .

What Sweeter Music: An Afro Christmas Cantata

This Afro-influenced performance features an original work composed by Dr. Timothy Amukele with music, dance, acting, chorus, narration and more. Reception immediately follows the performance.

Dec. 10 | CAAPA Cultural Center 1900 Tucker Road Fort Washington, MD 20744

4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

$20 for Adults, free for children

More information here .

Santa Paws

Treat your pet to their own fun holiday experience! Take a photo with Santa, participate in the pet costume contest and enjoy delicious treats for you and your pet.

Dec. 11 | Bark Social

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Virginia

Unicorn Christmas Festival

On Hogback Mountain this holiday season, you’ll find Sparkle the pony and Clyde the unicorn, and an appearance from Santa! There will be live music and a breakfast buffet.

Dec. 10 | 19732 Hogback Mountain Road Leesburg, VA

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Old Town Alexandria Christmas Market and Holiday Craft Show

Start your holiday shopping off by getting a perfect gift from a local artisan or crafter. Over 110 artisans, crafters, independent consultants and other local small businesses are taking part in the event showcasing their arts, crafts, jewelry, baked goods, body and hair care items and more!

Dec. 10 | John Carlyle Square, 300 John Carlyle Street

11 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

More information here .

Breakfast with Santa

Bring your kids out to enjoy a nice breakfast with Santa Claus at Great Steak restaurant! There will be two breakfast options offered.

Dec. 10 | Great Steak, Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 137 Spotsylvania Mall Drive

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

$7 per child

More information here .

Ugly Sweater Silent Disco Holiday Party

Strangeways Brewing is offering you a chance to rock out while showing off your ugly holiday sweater. Attendees will be able to choose from Rock, Country or Hip Hop to jam to, and there will be prizes and giveaways throughout the night.

Dec. 10 | Strangeways Brewing, 350 Lansdowne Road

7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

$8

More information here .

Explore more holiday events to help you celebrate the season across DC, Maryland and Virginia right here!