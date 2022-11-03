What to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend

We're back with another roundup of the best events happening in D.C., Maryland and Virginia this weekend! As we leave Halloween behind and begin to head into the holiday season, here are some festivities that might help you get into the spirit.

D.C.

DC Beer Fest

This event is D.C.'s largest beer festival featuring over 80 breweries, food trucks, bands, dueling pianos and more. Admissions include unlimited tastings with food sold separately.

Nov. 5 | Nationals Park

12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

$50-$90

The Saturday Showcase

The area's top comedians are coming together for a night full of laughs (and great Happy Hour deals!)

Nov. 5 | The Gym

8 - 9:30 p.m.

Free (Donations welcome)

Dining in the Dark

This dining experience puts you in complete darkness for a five-course dinner. Organizers say taking away the sense of sight heightens your other senses, creating a unique experience.

Nov. 5 | Abigail

6:30 p.m.

$99

Maryland

Fall Back Ciders, Spirits & Wine Fest 2022

Enjoy spirits and singing with options from wine to beer to liquor, plus food, karaoke, games and more. Most samples of alcohol from wineries, breweries and distilleries are free with entry.

Nov. 5 | Washington County Agricultural Education Center

2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

$15-$45

Black Wall Street Renaissance Pop-Up Shopping Bazaar

Get started on your holiday shopping earlier and put your money back into the community by visiting different vendor tables filled with books, jewelry, African clothing, herbal remedies, handbags, watches, shoes, skin care products, art work, household goods and more.

Nov. 5 | Everlasting Life Restaurant and Lounge

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

Naughty Bingo

Help raise money for local first responders by taking part in this fun event complete with comedy and a chance at over $2,500 in prizes.

Nov. 5 | Glen Burnie Volunteer Fire Co. Lodge

7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

$25-$30

Virginia

Fall Fest at River Farm

Bring your friends and family and enjoy food trucks, a beer garden, holiday shopping from dozens of local artisans, crafts, a bounce house, petting zoo, pony rides and more. A﻿ portion of ticket sales will benefit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the American Horticultural Society.

Nov. 6 | River Farm

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$9-$20

2022 Norwegian Christmas Festival and Bazaar

Start your holiday shopping early by perusing a lineup of giftware, linens, Dale sweaters, crafts, books, cookware and Norwegian foods including cheeses, Freia chocolates, fiskeballer, lefse, Solo drinks, Norwegian coffee, jams, marzipan and more. Plus, meet some Fjord horses!

Nov. 5 & 6 | 3846 Meredith Dr.

10 a.m., 11 a.m.

Free (Some reservations required)

Intro to Cheese and Charcuterie Boards

Learn how to impress all your friends and family at upcoming holiday parties by learning to make the perfect Charcuterie board with Casa Onofre. Each participant can make a Charcuterie board for two to enjoy after class or take home.

Nov. 5 | 1121 King St.

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

$100

