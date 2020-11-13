What is a ghost kitchen? Restaurants adapting amid pandemic
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - As delivery and takeout orders surge in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are adapting with new concepts.
These new concepts include off-premise establishments, called ghost kitchens.
What is a ghost kitchen?
Restaurants adhering to a ghost kitchen models operate on a delivery or pick-up only basis. The company also relies on third-party food delivery service apps for fulfilling orders.
A ghost kitchen typically doesn't have any dine-in areas or front-line service. Instead, customers order in advance.
A number of food tech companies have experimented with ghost or cloud kitchens in recent years as apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats grow in popularity.