Expand / Collapse search

What is a ghost kitchen? Restaurants adapting amid pandemic

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - As delivery and takeout orders surge in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are adapting with new concepts. 

These new concepts include off-premise establishments, called ghost kitchens.

What is a ghost kitchen?

Restaurants adhering to a ghost kitchen models operate on a delivery or pick-up only basis. The company also relies on third-party food delivery service apps for fulfilling orders. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A ghost kitchen typically doesn't have any dine-in areas or front-line service. Instead, customers order in advance. 

RELATED: Ghost food hall concept to open in DC as restaurants struggle to survive

Study: Indoor dining increases COVID risk

States, cities, and counties across the country and right here in the DMV are reacting to the surge in COVID-19 cases with tighter restrictions. In many cases, they're focused on indoor activities like dining. A new study is helping evaluate that risk.

A number of food tech companies have experimented with ghost or cloud kitchens in recent years as apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats grow in popularity. 