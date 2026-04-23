What the Washington Commanders might do with the 7th overall pick

The Brief The Washington Commanders hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and are expected to stay put rather than trade up. Key needs include wide receiver, cornerback, and potentially a future center, with receiver seen as the top priority. Potential targets include Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, receivers Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson, and DMV native cornerback Mansoor Delane.



The Washington Commanders enter the 2026 NFL Draft holding the No. 7 overall pick, with several key roster needs that could shape their decision.

What we know:

As the draft kicks off Thursday night, all eyes are on whether the team prioritizes wide receiver, cornerback, or simply takes the best player available.

With the front office signaling it plans to stay put, the pick at No. 7 could be critical in defining the team’s direction this season.

General manager Adam Peters has indicated the team is unlikely to trade up and is expected to make a selection at No. 7

What the Washington Commanders need

Wide receiver is a top priority – Washington needs a player to play opposite of Terry McLaurin. It appears as though the team's top receiver from last season, Deebo Samuel, will be looking for a new home, so receiver could be the pick.

Cornerback is another area of focus. While the team added Amek Roberson in free agency, there is still a need for a true CB1.

And with the departure of Tyler Biadiaz, Washington will need to eventually add a center for the future — though 7th overall is likely too rich in regard to positional value.

Likely picks:

Commanders fans have been clamoring for Notre Dame Running back Jeremiyah Love and for good reason – he is widely viewed as one of the top prospects in the draft. However, he is unlikely to still be available at No. 7.

Ohio state safety Caleb Downs will certainly be in play if he's still on the board. Downs is considered by draft experts to be the cleanest player in the draft. He is smart and could fit nicely paired alongside new addition Nick Cross.

At wide receiver, two names stand out: Ohio state standout Carnell Tate or the young man sky rocketing up boards, Arizona states Jordyn Tyson, who is thought to be the most talented receiver in this class. The question is whether or not he can stay healthy.

At cornerback, DMV native Mansoor Delane could be a strong fit. The Archbishop Spaulding graduate has the versatility that is thought to be ideal for Daronte Jones' defense.

Big picture view:

The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m., when the Commanders will make their selection unless plans change.