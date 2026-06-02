Police search for suspect after woman critically shot in Upper Marlboro driveway

The Brief Prince George’s County Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot and critically injured in her driveway on Birdie Lane in Upper Marlboro Tuesday morning. Authorities received a 911 call around 7:20 a.m. and investigators spent at least five hours on the scene. The woman remains hospitalized in critical condition, and police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Prince George's County Police Department.



Prince George’s County Police are searching for the person who shot and critically injured a woman in her driveway on Tuesday.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just after 7 a.m. on Birdie Lane in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Authorities received a 911 call reporting the incident at approximately 7:20 a.m. Investigators remained on the scene for at least five hours following the shooting.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition. Authorities have not released an update on her medical status.

Police officials stated the investigation remains very active.

"Of course, and that's why our detectives are out there and working this case very hard," said Brian Fischer of the Prince George's County Police Department.

Prince George’s County Police investigators have not confirmed a suspect description or if there was any relationship between the victim and the shooter.

Neighbors expressed shock at the sudden violence in an area they typically consider safe.

"I don't know much [about] what happened, but that's crazy," said neighbor Jason Nwamara. "Nothing ever happens here. When we first moved here, we made a joke we could sleep on our porch if we wanted to."

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Prince George's County Police Department.