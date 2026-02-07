'We've brought a lot of joy': Buddhist monks walking for peace sit down with FOX 5

The Brief Buddhist monks are traveling from Texas to DC to promote peace. They stopped in Stafford, Virginia Thursday night on the final leg of their journey. Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara sat down with Fox 5's Sydney Persing to reflect on their walk.



The backstory:

A group of Monks from Texas has walked more than 2,000 miles on a mission to promote peace. They began in October and by Friday night made it to Stafford, Virginia. Their walk will come to an end next week in Washington, DC.

What they're saying:

Friday night, Venerable Bhikkhu Pannakara sat down with Fox 5's Sydney Persing to reflect on their journey.

"I believe we’ve brought a lot of joy and hope to the people," he said. Pannakara said he came up with the idea of the walk to promote peace in light of how much suffering he'd observed, but was even surprised himself of the response.

"I have encountered many people who came to me and said, ‘you saved my life during this walk,'" he continued. "And that shocked me because we simply just walked. We didn’t do anything…but somehow it really helped them…seeing so much people coming out tells me people really need help."

"If there are viewers of ours who are lonely who are suffering, what would your message to them be?" Persing asked.

"Get out a piece of paper and write down ‘today is going to be my peaceful day.’ Write it down with the hand and mind together, it’s very simple but very powerful."

He added we must practice peace every day. He suggested making your bed, starting your morning off of your phone, breathing, staying focused, and practicing acceptance.

"Sometimes peace is very easy, but we complicate it."

What's next:

The monks are expected to complete their walk next week in the district before returning to Texas.

"I truly hope after this walk, it won’t end in Washington DC. We truly hope people will continue this walk in their life."