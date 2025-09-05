West Springfield student dies in overdose: FCPS

Fairfax County Public Schools alerted families of a fatal student overdose in the West Springfield community earlier this week.

The overdose happened off of school grounds, per a letter from FCPS Superintendent Dr. Michelle C. Reid.

Fairfax County Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident. FOX 5 has learned the student went to West Springfield High School.

What you can do:

FCPS shared resources and guidance on substance misuse.

"One of the most powerful steps you can take is to create open, ongoing conversations with your child about drugs and health. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) has identified some of the most common questions teens ask, along with science-based answers you can share. Here are a few ways you can use these questions to guide meaningful discussions at home:

Acknowledge curiosity. Teens often wonder why people use drugs even when they know the risks. Let them know it’s okay to ask these questions and that you are ready to provide honest answers.

Talk about health impacts. Many young people want to know how vaping, prescription drugs, or substances like marijuana affect the brain and body. Share that research shows drugs can change brain development and decision-making, especially during the teen years.

Prepare for peer influence. Teens sometimes ask what to do if a friend is using drugs, or how to say "no" without losing friends. Role-play strategies together so your child feels confident making safe choices.

Reinforce hope and support. When teens ask whether addiction can be treated, let them know that recovery is possible and that no one has to face these challenges alone."