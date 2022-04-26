West Glebe Road bridge closing for construction until summer 2023

The West Glebe Road bridge will be closed to motor vehicle traffic for at least a year.

Arlington County officials say construction on the superstructure of the bridge will begin in May and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

Detours are available through the I-395 ramp to Shirlington Circle, and via the bridge at the intersection of Mount Vernon Ave and South Glebe Road. Signs will be installed to guide motorists away from the bridge, the county says.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

One sidewalk will be open for pedestrian and bicycle traffic through June. And a temporary walkway, which is expected to open in July 2022, will be built parallel to the bridge.

The Four Mile Run Trail underpass at the north end of the West Glebe Road bridge will be closed for safety during the construction. Signs will be posted to guide trail users to the detour onto South Four Mile Run Drive and South Glebe Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A routine inspection in the fall of 2018 of the West Glebe Road Bridge at South Four Mile Run Drive uncovered deterioration that required a vehicle weight restriction of 5-tons and closure of the sidewalks in both directions. A follow-up inspection in the fall of 2021 found further deterioration, prompting the County to again shift lanes and the temporary walking path.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

In April 2021, the Arlington County Board approved a $9.89 million contract for design-build services to replace the West Glebe Road Bridge. The design of the bridge is expected to last one year, and the project will go into immediate construction after the design is complete.

The county hopes to return the bridge to a safe operational condition for all users, improve access for people walking, biking, and driving, and advance the community vision of the Four Mile Run Master Plan.

Advertisement

The bridge will be closed beginning Monday, May 9.





