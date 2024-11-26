Expand / Collapse search

Wendy Williams 'permanently incapacitated,' TMZ reports

By
Published  November 26, 2024 1:53pm EST
Entertainment
FOX 5 DC

Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and apahasia

Dr. Jen Caudle breaks down Wendy Williams recent diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia and apahasia.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Wendy Williams is reportedly "permanently incapacitated" due to her battle with dementia, according to her guardian. 

According to reports from TMZ, the former talk show and radio host's guardian claims she "has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia just one year after being placed under legal guardianship overseeing her health and finances. 

Related

Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and apahasia
article

Wendy Williams diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and apahasia

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, according to sources.

This all comes just months after Williams was spotted in August for the first time in more than a year.