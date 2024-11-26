Wendy Williams 'permanently incapacitated,' TMZ reports

Wendy Williams is reportedly "permanently incapacitated" due to her battle with dementia, according to her guardian.

According to reports from TMZ, the former talk show and radio host's guardian claims she "has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

Williams was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia just one year after being placed under legal guardianship overseeing her health and finances.

This all comes just months after Williams was spotted in August for the first time in more than a year.