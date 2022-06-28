article

Wegmans Food Markets is recalling Vidalia Onions sold by the pound due to a potential contamination with Listeria, a bacteria that can cause a serious infection.

The onions may have a 4 digit "PLU" sticker on the product of 4159 or 4166 and this potentially impacted product was sold between June 23, 2022 through June 24, 2022 at various Wegmans stores in Massachusetts, New York state and Pennsylvania.

Wegmans is asking those who may have purchased the onions to return it to the customer service desk at their local store for a full refund and providing a contact number of 1-855-934-3663 for customers desiring more information.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year (the infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria) and about 260 die from the illness. The infection is most likely to cause illness to pregnant women and newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and those with weakened immune systems.