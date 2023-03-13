Expand / Collapse search

WeFitDC founder uses time in prison to turn life around, help others get healthy

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - D.C. native and WeFitDC founder, Joe Houston, is using his second chance at life to help others get healthy.

As a child growing up in the District, Houston struggled from an early age. After his mother died when he was just 13-years-old, a series of bad decisions landed him in prison.

Houston was behind bars for five years, beginning at age 16. While incarcerated, he found a mentor, and began to focus on his physical and meal well-being through education and fitness training.

After his release, his mentor again pushed him in the direction of a career helping others to live healthy.

"High cholesterol, diabetes – we see the problems but we do nothing about it because of one, systemic racism, and two, lack of knowledge," he said.

So he went to work and founded WeFitDC, a platform that offers free workout programs for youth and the elderly in the District.

It’s important for me to come back to these communities that I was once looked at as a monster – now I’m looked at as a superhero to heal my community through wellness," Houston said.

Houston said WeFitDC broke ground for a permanent location in Congress Heights earlier this year.