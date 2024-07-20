Weekend weather: Chance of showers and rise in humidity just days after triple-digit temperatures

Just days after triple-digit temperatures across the D.C. region, cooler temperatures are on the horizon.

Saturday ushers in a large amount of clouds taking over the skies and bringing in cooler temperatures with highs in the 80s. There is a chance of showers moving in and will continue into the afternoon hours with also a possible late afternoon thunderstorm. The highs for the day are expected to be below seasonal in the low 80s.

A mostly sunny Sunday is ahead, and the mercury rises with highs in the low 90s as high pressure briefly builds in. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says we will see a gradual rise in humidity. Although it will be dry for the most part with a chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm mainly in southern areas, close to a stalled boundary to the south.

Moving into the week, temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s with a continued increase in humidity.