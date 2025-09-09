'We need help:' Silver Spring businesses say Purple Line construction driving them to the brink

The Brief Silver Spring businesses say Purple Line construction has devastated foot traffic after more than three years of road closures. Some business owners received small grants, but others most impacted say their applications were denied. Purple Line is now 80% complete, with opening pushed to winter 2027 — five years behind schedule.



Businesses impacted by Purple Line construction in downtown Silver Spring say they are desperate for help after three years of local roads being shut down.

What we know:

As of Tuesday, the intersection of Fenton and Wayne Ave. was back open — sort of — following months of construction this summer that began in mid-June.

But a block away on Bonifant St., the pain of the Purple Line is felt at every business — all locally owned, mom and pop.

"I don't know how long we're going to be able to stay here with this, as you see there's no one here," said Abeba Tsegaye, who owns Kefa Cafe with her sister.

The Ethiopian coffee shop has been here for 29 years, desperate to celebrate 30, at a place they call a home away from home.

"This is a community coffee shop, we're here because of the community, we'd love to stay," Tsegaye said.

"Prior to and throughout this intersection closure, the Purple Line worked closely with multiple Silver Spring business associations and individual business and property owners to ensure the public is aware of detours and that businesses had access to additional 'open for business' signage," said an MDOT spokesperson in a statement to FOX 5. "The project collaborated on social media posts with local businesses and groups throughout the summer to inform the public about access points and promote the area during construction."

Dig deeper:

A round of grants just went out — but many owners we spoke with say they haven't seen a cent.

Kefa Cafe is one of 30 businesses in Silver Spring and Takoma Park who received grants to help in this latest round, but they say the amount they got was a slap in the face.

"Feels like complaining but we're not complaining, we're just suffering," Tsegaye said. "It was not enough, not enough at all."

The grants ranged from $5,000 to $40,000, with more than 350 applicants this time.

But several business owners on Bonifant, most impacted by more than three years of construction, said their applications were denied.

"We've been trying to contact the Purple Line people to help us, we don't know why they denied our application," Kalab Tadle and Mahelt Degefe of Ivela Lounge said, adding that they were initially told construction would be complete by 2024. "It's hard for us, very very hard. We try to survive but it's hard, we need help."

Elias Tobe owns XOXO Lounge, and said he also applied multiple times and meets the criteria, but did not receive any funds.

"We're happy with what they're doing but they need to support the small businesses," Tobe said.

MDOT shared the following statement with FOX 5 DC:

Administered by Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Purple Line Small Business Grant program was created specifically to address financial impacts to businesses during Purple Line construction. MDOT Purple Line Small Business Grant awards are prioritized to eligible businesses located in areas most impacted by construction. During the first two rounds of grant applications, Bonifant Street was designated as an impacted area, and several Bonifant Street businesses were awarded grants. More information about the MDOT Purple Line Small Business Grant program is available on the project website at Small Business Grants | Purple Line MD

What's next:

And as one intersection opens, another closes.

Sligo Creek Parkway between Piney Branch and Wayne Ave. will be shut down for two months starting on September 22.

MDOT officials say Purple Line construction is 80 percent complete, and expected to open in Winter 2027, five years after initially planned completion in 2022.