Wax statue of President Lincoln melts in DC heat

Updated  June 25, 2024 10:41am EDT
WASHINGTON - A wax statue of President Abraham Lincoln outside a D.C. school is not enjoying the heat wave.

The six-foot-tall wax replica of the 16th president was created by artist Sandy Williams and has been outside Garrison Elementary School since September.

Now the heat is causing it to melt.

Last October, the same statue was removed from the school because it began collapsing into a puddle of wax from the heat.

