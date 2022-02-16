A Wawa could be coming to Manassas.

It would be the city’s first, according to City of Manassas Mayor Michelle Younger-Davis.

The Northern Virginia city is home to several locally owned businesses and restaurants.

The future Wawa is reportedly slated to be built off Sudley Road in between the Manassas Baptist Church and the Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center.

Business owners off Sudley Road are remaining optimistic, despite concerns about the Wawa taking their customers away.

Idalia Andrade moved to a nearby shopping plaza off Sudley Road after she says an Amazon location impacted business at her previous location.

She hopes the Wawa will not hurt businesses in the area but help.

Manassas City leaders say the Wawa would bring 50 jobs to the area, but is that enough?

We’re told the plan to have Wawa – which is best known for its hoagies, subs, sandwiches, and snacks – come to Manassas got the green light – barely.

It was highly opposed and the city’s mayor was the tiebreaker vote, allowing the plan to move forward.

FOX 5 has learned Wawa must still submit a specific plan.

If approved, we are told this location will include a gas station, convenience store, and food market.