Waving off talk about running for president, Youngkin says focus remains on Virginia

As voters made their way to the polls Tuesday to determine who will control the state legislature, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sat down with FOX 5's Steve Chenevey in Manassas to talk about his administration's accomplishments, goals for the future, and if he would make a late entry into the 2024 presidential race.

"I think this is the most important election in America because we have a chance to demonstrate that common sense conservative policies work," Youngkin said at the Jukebox Diner while surrounded by supporters. "And these races are critical to decide who holds the House and if we can flip the Senate."

Voters could make their priorities clear Tuesday when they decide whether to give the GOP full control of state government or empower Democratic lawmakers to continue serving as a check on Youngkin's priorities.

The outcome may hinge on what Virginians think of Youngkin's proposed new limits on abortion access in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, and whether Democrats' intense focus on that issue holds sway over Republicans' pitch, largely centered on education, crime and the economy.

Youngkin called the Senate races involving Juan Pablo Sakura, Bill Woolf, and Tara Durant critical. He also called Delegate races involving John Stirrup, Ian Lovejoy, Lee Peters and Geary Higgins very important to his success.

Reducing the cost of living, additional support for students who have fallen behind, and funding and raises for law enforcement are among Youngkin's goals moving forward.

"We understand how to deliver. We've delivered tax rebates. We've delivered jobs. We've delivered quality and education. We've delivered safer communities. And the other side, candidly, has only delivered fear," he said calling the economy the number one issue he sees among Virginia voters.

As far as recent talk about him possibly making a run in the 2024 presidential race, the 56-year-old Youngkin said he's flattered to be in the conversation but focused on the Commonwealth. "Just to be clear, I have been, and I continue to be focused on Virginia. It is so humbling when people put my name in that circle."

"Virginians will decide who they pick in the primary. Voters will decide, and I'll support the nominee, whoever that is," he added when asked about who we would support in the presidential election.