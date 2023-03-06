Water taxis return to Potomac River in DC region

The bright yellow water taxis are back on the Potomac River.

"As soon as we saw it was on, we went online to get season passes and we couldn't wait to come," said Navy Yard resident Bonnie Bornhofen.

Whether you live in the area, or you're visiting from out of town, the Potomac Water Taxi is available for passengers 7 days a week.

One Alexandria man says the water taxi is option for sightseers.

"This is my father-in-law. He's in town from Afghanistan. So pretty much showing him around time."

City Cruises is offering routes additional routes from The Wharf to Georgetown and from Old Town Alexandria to The National Harbor.

The Potomac Water Taxi will soon offer up tours during the Cherry Blossom Festival this year.

Ticket can be purchased online or at any of the four docks in the area:

The Wharf - Transit Pier, 950 Wharf St SW

Georgetown - 3100 K St NW, Washington, DC

Old Town Alexandria - 0 Cameron St, Alexandria, VA

The National Harbor - 145 National Plaza, National Harbor, MD

More information can be found online.