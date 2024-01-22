Water main breaks in DC region rise amid frigid temperatures

Water main breaks across the Washington, D.C. region are on the rise as cold temperatures continue.

Dozens of breaks have been reported since the beginning of the year. The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission says the chance of water main breaks jumps by about 60% after cold weather arrives. The utility company says even a 10-degree change in temperature can increase stress on a pipe.

Across the area, a water main break near S Eads Street and 15th Street S is causing major delays in Arlington on Monday morning.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports a large water main break along Rt 29 Columbia Pike on Sunday evening. Crews there had to dig a deep trench to try and find the break and make the repair.

Crews are also working on repairs to a break along Colesville Road in Silver Spring. All southbound lanes of Colesville Road are closed at Eastwood Avenue and Timberwood Avenue.

WSSA says cast iron pipes installed between 1916 and 1976 make up nearly 3,000 miles of water mains in their distribution system. The utility says they are prone to breaks because cast iron is a brittle material that is very sensitive to external pressure.