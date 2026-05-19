Water main break shuts down Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda

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The Brief A major water main break forced the closure of Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda on Tuesday. The break caused significant traffic disruptions and concerns about roadway damage. It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.



A major water main break forced the closure of Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda on Tuesday, causing significant traffic disruptions and concerns about roadway damage, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCRS) officials.

What we know:

MCFRS crews responded to the area of Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road, where officials reported an extended road closure due to the water main break and cracking in the roadway.

Officials also said crews are responding to the 5000 block of Bradley Boulevard in Chevy Chase.

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Authorities said Bradley Boulevard is closed in both directions between Arlington Road and Hillandale Road. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as emergency crews continue working on scene.

Officials confirmed a broken 20-inch water main is responsible for the shutdown. The water has reportedly been shut off, so crews can now begin the repair process.

Five customers are without water. according to officials.

The incident also prompted a traffic alert from Alert Montgomery, warning motorists of major delays along MD-191 at Arlington Road.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

Officials have not yet said what caused the water main break or how extensive the damage to the roadway may be.