Water main break creates mess in Georgetown
WASHINGTON - A water main break caused a big mess in Georgetown on Thursday.
What they're saying:
D.C. water crews tell FOX 5 that it’s going to take several hours to fix the water main that broke.
Video shows water shooting out from what appears to be a crack in the concrete wall on the lower level of the Georgetown Park parking garage, where several cars and SUVs were parked.
Above ground, the 3200 block of M Street, NW, is roped off with yellow caution tape as crews continue to work in the cold temperatures to repair the six-foot broken water main.
Big picture view:
A D.C. water official says 20 commercial properties have been impacted.
One of those is Pinstripes, a popular bowling alley in Georgetown. They decided to close temporarily due to a water main issue.
Another business that had to shut down is Clyde’s restaurant.
"I was actually meeting my friend for dinner and when I walked up, I saw that the doors were closed, and then I noticed there was the fire department here and I saw the sign that said it was closed," one restaurant-goer said. "I see water gushing out the walls, I said, ‘oh, this is a problem.’"
What's next:
D.C. water officials say it could take eight to 10 hours to repair the water main.
It’s expected to impact traffic at M Street, NW, and Wisconsin Avenue into the morning hours.