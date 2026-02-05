Water main break creates mess in Georgetown

The Brief Crews in D.C. are working to repair a water main break in Georgetown. Officials say it's impacted at least 20 businesses in the area. At this time, the repair is expected to take 8 to 10 hours.



A water main break caused a big mess in Georgetown on Thursday.

What they're saying:

D.C. water crews tell FOX 5 that it’s going to take several hours to fix the water main that broke.

Video shows water shooting out from what appears to be a crack in the concrete wall on the lower level of the Georgetown Park parking garage, where several cars and SUVs were parked.

Above ground, the 3200 block of M Street, NW, is roped off with yellow caution tape as crews continue to work in the cold temperatures to repair the six-foot broken water main.

Big picture view:

A D.C. water official says 20 commercial properties have been impacted.

One of those is Pinstripes, a popular bowling alley in Georgetown. They decided to close temporarily due to a water main issue.

Another business that had to shut down is Clyde’s restaurant.

"I was actually meeting my friend for dinner and when I walked up, I saw that the doors were closed, and then I noticed there was the fire department here and I saw the sign that said it was closed," one restaurant-goer said. "I see water gushing out the walls, I said, ‘oh, this is a problem.’"

What's next:

D.C. water officials say it could take eight to 10 hours to repair the water main.

It’s expected to impact traffic at M Street, NW, and Wisconsin Avenue into the morning hours.