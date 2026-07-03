WSSC Water has reopened its water distribution station for Prince George’s County residents affected by the Boil Water Advisory issued Thursday night.

The station, located at Accokeek Academy at 14400 Berry Road, is open Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is providing bottled water. Each vehicle may receive three gallons.

The advisory was issued around 8 p.m. Thursday after a 16‑inch water main broke near 14251 Livingston Road in Clinton, causing a loss of pressure in the surrounding system. When pressure drops, the risk of contamination increases, prompting the precautionary advisory. About 3,600 customers in the Accokeek and Clinton areas are affected.

Water distribution station opens for Prince George’s residents under Boil Water Advisory

Residents in the impacted area should bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and cool it before drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing baby formula, making ice or giving water to pets.

Any recently stored water, drinks or ice should be discarded. Boiled water can be stored in a clean, covered container. Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled as long as it is not consumed.

Crews completed repairs to the broken main Friday morning and have restored service to roughly 200 customers who had no water. Roadway repairs are now underway.

WSSC Water collected samples Thursday night and is conducting water quality tests. The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until results confirm the water is safe, at which point customers will be notified.