WATCH: Young girl dances along to Bowie State color guard performance in heartwarming video

A young girl from a Bethesda school is warming hearts online after she was captured on video dancing along with the Bowie State Color Guard team.

The video was posted on Georgetown Hill Early School's Instagram page and shows the child attempting to mimic the actions of the team as they give a performance at the school.

"May this be a reminder that children are always watching! They’re absorbing and interpreting our actions! Sometimes even imitating!" the school's Instagram post reads.

Bowie State’s Color Guard team, the Sensations, is gaining more traction as the most ambitious and notable collegiate flag lines in the CIAA, according to their website.

They were established in 1997 as one of two auxiliary for the Symphony of Soul Marching Band.