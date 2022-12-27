WATCH: Teen rescued from frozen creek

Police rescued a young teen from a frozen creek in Anne Arundel County on Monday.

On Dec. 26 around 2:45 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police say officers responded to a call for two young teenagers in a frozen creek. At the scene, officers found one child safely on shore, and another still submerged. Police pulled the child to safety.

Police say that the child had jumped into the creek in an attempt to rescue his friend, who was able to make it safely to shore.

