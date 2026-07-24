WATCH: President Trump to speak at rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner

The Brief President Donald Trump is set to speak around 9 p.m. Friday at the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner. The event was rescheduled after a gunman charged into the previous dinner in April. The suspected gunman, Cole Allen, remains in custody and pleaded not guilty to all charges in May.



President Donald Trump is expected to speak Friday night at the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner after the original event was cut short by a high-profile security incident.

What we know:

The dinner will take place at a smaller venue, the Waldorf Astoria, under heightened security after a gunman charged into the previous event in April, which was held at the Washington Hilton. It was President Trump’s first time attending the event while in office.

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The White House Correspondents’ Association President noted that Friday’s gathering will be smaller and will include new guest access procedures. The president is expected to speak around 9 p.m.

"We are in a heightened level of a threat environment right now," said U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran. "It's no secret. There are things happening around the globe that are always going to impact how we move, and that's how we evaluate what our security plan is going to be."

Dig deeper:

The security changes come after an alleged gunman, identified as Cole Allen, stormed the dinner while armed and fired a shotgun at a Secret Service officer who tried to intervene.

Officer Victor Gonzalez was struck once in a bulletproof vest and returned fire. No one else was hit during the incident.

Allen remains in custody, with prosecutors saying the security breach was an attempt to assassinate President Trump.

He is facing multiple federal charges, including attempting to kill the president, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon, and multiple firearm offenses.

In May, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to make another court appearance next month.

READ MORE | WHCA Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen pleads not guilty

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced that they will present special awards to Officer Gonzalez and the staff at the Washington Hilton, noting that staff members stayed on duty after the shooting to help guests and preserve the uneaten meals to be donated.

How to watch

You can watch the event and President Trump’s speech on the FOX LOCAL app on devices such as Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV.

Additionally, if you're subscribed to a live TV streaming service such as YouTube TV, Fubo, DirectTV or Hulu + Live TV, you can watch that way via your local FOX channel.

FOX 5 D.C. will also be streaming the event on its YouTube channel; you can watch that above.