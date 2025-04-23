WATCH: Police save man in dramatic water rescue

Dramatic body-worn camera footage shows the rescue of a man who fell into frigid water in February.

What we know:

On February 23, the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Department responded to the Twin Harbors Community Association Marina dock, where a man had fallen into the water.

The man's wife had called 911. Officers and a paramedic responded within six minutes, according to AACPD.

The man, identified as Scott Gardiner, was successfully pulled out of the water.

Scott and his wife Kathleen visited with two of the officers who were part of the rescue team on March 30 to extend their thanks.