Watch out: Flood-damaged cars may hit the market after DMV's wet summer

All of that flash flooding we’ve seen this summer isn’t just dangerous for people—it’s potentially harmful for cars too.

Given that, AAA issued a warning for consumers today, saying to watch out for those potentially damaged vehicles in the buying market. FOX 5’s Josh Rosenthal is in Silver Spring with more.

Wild weather:

This summer has been hot, humid, and extremely wet.

There has been extensive flooding across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

"One of my employees went home for lunch, and he couldn’t make it back because it happened that fast," said Theresa Boal, owner of Boal Funeral Home in Maryland.

Now, AAA is warning consumers that flooded cars may soon flood the market.

"The challenge for folks is that a lot of that water damage will not manifest itself until much later in the car’s life, until it’s had a chance to generate corrosion and rust and that sort of thing," said Ben Perricone with AAA.

What they're saying:

So, how can you avoid buying a water-damaged car? Among AAA recommendations:

Make sure you choose a reputable car dealer ..

Have a trusted mechanic do a thorough inspection before you buy ..

Purchase a Carfax report

Give your insurance agent the car’s VIN number so they can run it through insurance company databases.

"Get him or her the VIN number, and say, ‘what do you guys know about this car?" Perriclne said. "We really have to be mindful about what we’re buying. We’ve got to look past the paint."

Other tips from AAA include smelling for mold or mildew, testing electrical components and pulling out the seatbelt to look for watermarks or dirt.