WATCH: Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers State of the State address

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is set to deliver his 2026 State of the State address on Wednesday.

Moore's address is expected to focus on economic growth and affordability. The address is scheduled for noon on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Last weekend, Moore was uninvited to the National Governors Association Bipartisan Dinner at the White House. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the entire National Governors Association weekend will only include Republican governors this year.

Featured article

"This week, I learned that I was uninvited to this year’s National Governors Association dinner — a decades-long annual tradition meant to bring governors from both parties together to build bonds and celebrate a shared service to our citizens with the President of the United States," Moore said in a statement on Sunday.

"My peers, both Democrats and Republicans, selected me to serve as the Vice Chair of the NGA, another reason why it’s hard not to see this decision as another example of blatant disrespect and a snub to the spirit of bipartisan federal-state partnership," Moore said.

"As the nation’s only Black governor, I can’t ignore that being singled out for exclusion from this bipartisan tradition carries an added weight — whether that was the intent or not," he added.