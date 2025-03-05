Trump wraps speech to Congress with ‘fight, fight, fight,’ calls for ‘golden age of America’

The Brief President Donald Trump is addressing a joint session of Congress in a State-of-the-Union-style speech. The speech comes amid rising tensions over Ukraine aid, government spending, and Trump’s push for tax and border security reforms. Elon Musk’s presence in the gallery and lawmakers’ reactions—from Republican applause to Democratic protests—are drawing attention.



President Donald Trump has delivered his first major speech to Congress since returning to the White House for a second term.

While not officially a State of the Union address, the event carried all the hallmarks of one, with lawmakers from both chambers filling the House chamber as Trump outlined his administration’s priorities and issued a call to action for his second term.

Democratic Response: Sen. Elissa Slotkin rebukes Trump’s policies

11:30 p.m. ET: Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s congressional address, criticizing his economic, immigration, and national security policies while calling for a more responsible approach to government.

Slotkin framed her speech around protecting the middle class, ensuring national security, and safeguarding democracy, emphasizing that Americans want change—but not recklessness.

She slammed Trump’s economic agenda, arguing that his tariffs and tax policies will raise prices rather than lower them. She also took aim at Elon Musk, questioning his role in government and raising concerns about privacy and oversight under his leadership.

Trump delivers longest joint session address in history

11:15 p.m. ET: President Trump has officially set a record for the longest address to a joint session of Congress, speaking for over an hour and 40 minutes—shattering the previous 1 hour, 28-minute record set by Bill Clinton in 2000.

According to the American Presidency Project at UC Santa Barbara, which has tracked speech lengths since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, Trump’s remarks now hold the top spot for the longest congressional address—even though it is technically not a State of the Union since he has only been in office for six weeks.

Trump ends speech with ‘fight, fight, fight’ rallying cry

11:00 p.m. ET: President Trump closed his joint address to Congress with a familiar phrase from his response to the Pennsylvania assassination attempt, telling lawmakers:

"We will stand up and we will fight, fight, fight for the country our citizens believe in and for the country our people deserve."

He ended his speech on an optimistic note, declaring:

"Get ready for an incredible future because the golden age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing ever seen before. Thank you. God bless you, and God bless America."

Trump says US will ‘reclaim’ the Panama Canal, puts pressure on Rubio

10:56 p.m. ET: President Trump said his administration plans to "reclaim" the Panama Canal, calling it a key strategic asset.

Trump gave a shoutout to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is under pressure to enact deep cuts to U.S. foreign policy efforts. In a lighthearted jab, Trump told him, "Good luck, Marco. Now we know who to blame if anything goes wrong."

The remark drew laughter from Republicans, before Trump quickly reassured that Rubio was confirmed unanimously and "is going to do a fantastic job."

Trump revives push to acquire Greenland: ‘We need Greenland’

10:55 p.m. ET: President Trump reiterated his longstanding interest in acquiring Greenland, calling it strategically important for U.S. national security and claiming it would make the territory "rich."

"I think we’re going to get it," Trump said. "One way or another, we’re going to get it."

While emphasizing Greenland’s right to determine its own future, Trump said the U.S. would welcome it as part of the country. Greenland, a semiautonomous Danish territory, is home to a major U.S. military base and has been a point of interest for Trump since his first term.

More Democrats walk out as Trump’s speech continues

10:50 p.m. ET: More Democratic lawmakers are leaving the chamber as President Trump’s speech stretches on, with open seats now visible in their section.

Some lawmakers made a point of their exit, walking out in protest of Trump’s remarks, while others quietly left as the address continued.

Trump renames wildlife refuge for Houston girl killed by undocumented immigrants

10:45 p.m. ET: President Trump signed an executive order renaming a wildlife refuge in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl who was killed last year in a case that became a flashpoint in the immigration debate.

"The death of this beautiful 12-year-old girl and the agony of her mother and family touched our entire nation greatly," Trump said.

Two Venezuelan men who entered the U.S. illegally have been charged with capital murder in her death. Nungaray’s mother, a Trump supporter, was in the audience as the president made the announcement.

Trump said the decision to rename the wildlife refuge near her home was inspired by her love of animals.

Trump honors 13-year-old aspiring police officer with special recognition

10:40 p.m. ET: President Trump spotlighted 13-year-old DJ Daniel, who has battled brain cancer since 2018 while pursuing his dream of becoming a police officer.

"The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago," Trump said.

In a surprise moment, Trump asked Secret Service Director Sean Curran to make Daniel an honorary agent of the United States. Daniel, stunned, held up his certificate as the chamber erupted in cheers and applause.

In a rare show of bipartisanship, Democratic Rep. Laura Gillen stood and applauded in support of Daniel.

Democrats chant ‘January 6th’ as Trump talks law enforcement

10:35 p.m. ET: Democrats erupted in chants of "January 6th" as President Trump spoke about his commitment to law enforcement and crime prevention.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) was the first to shout the date, followed by at least a dozen other Democrats who joined in as Trump pledged to crack down on violent criminals.

The outburst comes after Trump pardoned around 1,500 individuals convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, where rioters stormed Congress in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump slams ‘weaponized’ justice system, backs Patel and Bondi

10:25 p.m. ET: President Trump criticized what he called a politically motivated justice system, accusing Democrats of using it to target opponents—including him. The remarks drew audible grumbles from Democrats in the chamber.

Trump then turned to FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, wishing them "good luck." Both officials received standing ovations from Republicans.

Patel’s confirmation, which passed by a razor-thin 51-49 vote, was one of the most contentious for an FBI director in history. Bondi also narrowly secured Senate approval.

Both parties applaud Laken Riley’s family as Trump highlights new law

10:15 p.m. ET: Democrats and Republicans stood to applaud the family of Laken Riley, the University of Georgia student killed by an immigrant without legal status.

Trump signed the Laken Riley Act as the first law of his second term, targeting immigration enforcement.

After the applause, most Democrats remained seated as Trump continued speaking about immigration, with some holding up "False" signs in response to his claims about the Biden administration’s policies.

Trump falsely claims to have ended ‘EV mandate’

10:11 p.m. ET: President Trump again claimed he ended a Biden-era "electric vehicle mandate", despite no such federal mandate existing.

Biden’s policy aimed to reduce emissions from gas-powered vehicles and encourage EV adoption, but did not require Americans to buy electric cars. Trump’s first-day executive order revoked a nonbinding goal that EVs make up half of new car sales by 2030.

Trump defends tariffs despite market drop, promises ‘reciprocal’ measures

10:07 p.m. ET: President Trump defended the tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico that went into effect this week, despite the negative market reaction, including a drop in U.S. stocks.

Trump doubled down on his trade policies, announcing that on April 2, he will go further and implement "reciprocal tariffs" to counter what he describes as unfair trade practices by foreign nations.

Trump says ‘gold card’ immigration program will launch soon

10:01 p.m. ET: President Trump promoted his "gold card" immigration plan, which would grant citizenship status to foreign applicants who pay $5 million.

"It’s like the green card, but better and more sophisticated," Trump said, adding that the program will be available "soon."

Trump calls for eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits

10:00 p.m. ET: President Trump announced a proposal to eliminate federal taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits, calling it a move to provide relief for workers and seniors.

"I’m calling for no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security benefits for our great seniors," Trump said.

Trump slams wasteful spending, thanks Elon Musk

9:55 p.m. ET: President Trump read from a list of alleged government waste, fraud, and abuse that he claims has been uncovered by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Among the expenditures Trump highlighted were millions spent on "making mice transgender" and funding for an "Arab Sesame Street" in the Middle East. The remarks drew laughter and boos from Republicans, while Democrats remained visibly unimpressed.

Elon Musk watches from the gallery during President Trump’s address to Congress.

Critics have noted that Trump and Musk have previously exaggerated or misrepresented certain government spending programs, and some of the claims made tonight remain unverified.

Trump says his administration must act fast to lower egg prices

9:50 p.m. ET: President Trump addressed rising grocery costs, specifically calling out the high price of eggs, which he blamed on inflation under the Biden administration.

"Biden let the price of eggs get out of control," Trump said, adding that he has instructed his Cabinet to take swift action to bring prices down. He suggested that the previous administration’s policies contributed to ongoing cost increases for essential goods.

Trump calls out Democrats for not applauding

9:42 p.m. ET: President Trump took a moment during his speech to criticize Democrats for not standing or applauding, saying, "It’s very sad, and it just shouldn’t be this way."

Democrats remained seated and visibly unimpressed, with some scowling as Trump spoke. Many held up small black signs reading "False" in white lettering, raising them each time Trump touted his administration’s accomplishments.

At one point, a Democratic lawmaker shouted, "Lie after lie after lie," as the protest continued.

Democrats hold signs in silent protest during Trump’s speech

9:36 p.m. ET: Democratic lawmakers staged a silent protest during President Trump’s address, holding black-and-white signs with messages like "Save Medicaid" and "Musk Steals."

Democratic lawmakers hold protest signs reading "Save Medicaid" and "Musk Steals" during President Trump’s joint address to Congress. The demonstration is part of a broader effort by Democrats to push back against proposed budget cuts and government Expand

The demonstration, led by progressive members, comes in response to the Trump administration’s federal budget cuts and Elon Musk’s role in government restructuring.

Some Democratic lawmakers also continued their pink-themed protest, wearing coordinated attire as a statement on women’s rights and healthcare policies.

Rep. Al Green removed from chamber after disrupting Trump’s speech

9:29 p.m. ET: House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered the forcible removal of Rep. Al Green (D-TX) from the House chamber after repeatedly disrupting President Trump’s address.

Green, a longtime Trump critic, stood and yelled during the opening moments of the speech, prompting Johnson to direct the Sergeant at Arms to escort him out. The Texas Democrat has a history of clashing with Trump, having previously led impeachment efforts during Trump’s first term.

Trump opens speech with ‘America is back’ as GOP erupts in chants

9:25 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump kicked off his joint address to Congress to loud "USA! USA!" chants from Republican lawmakers, who stood and applauded as he took the lectern.

Trump declared "America is back," highlighting his first 43 days in office, which have included a federal downsizing push led by Elon Musk, tensions with allies, and economic uncertainty from new tariffs.

Republicans, celebrating their control of the White House, Senate, and House, were visibly energized. However, they face mounting pressure to deliver on Trump’s agenda while also working to avoid a government shutdown later this month.

Four Supreme Court justices attend Trump’s address; five absent

9:13 p.m. ET: Chief Justice John Roberts is among the four sitting Supreme Court justices attending President Trump’s address, along with Justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Retired Justice Anthony Kennedy is also present.

The remaining five justices—Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Neil Gorsuch, and Ketanji Brown Jackson—are absent. While justices are not required to attend, some, like Thomas and Alito, have historically skipped these addresses to maintain the Court’s neutrality.

Trump to highlight ‘swift’ action on immigration, economy

9:09 p.m. ET: President Trump will tout "swift and unrelenting" action on immigration, the economy, and security, according to White House-released excerpts of his speech.

He will claim his administration has achieved more in six weeks than most do in four or eight years, calling this the "dawn of the Golden Age of America."

Democratic women wear pink in symbolic protest

9:00 p.m. ET: More than three dozen Democratic congresswomen are wearing pink and burgundy to Trump’s address, a coordinated effort by the Democratic Women’s Caucus to promote female empowerment.

President Donald Trump greets lawmakers and attendees before delivering his address to Congress. In the background, a protester holds a sign reading, "This is NOT Normal," as Democratic members wear pink in a coordinated statement.

Several Democratic congressmen have joined in, sporting pink ties in solidarity.

VA Secretary Doug Collins named designated survivor for Trump’s address

8:55 p.m. ET: Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins will serve as the designated survivor during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, according to multiple reports.

Collins, who is 17th in line for the presidency, will be moved to an undisclosed location under heavy security for the duration of the speech. The role, a decades-old tradition, ensures that one official in the presidential line of succession remains safely away from the Capitol in case of an emergency.

Elon Musk takes his seat in the gallery alongside Trump allies

8:30 p.m. ET: Elon Musk has arrived in the House chamber gallery, taking his seat as a guest for Trump’s address. Dressed in a dark suit and blue tie, Musk exchanged handshakes with those around him and received a smattering of applause from attendees.

Seated nearby are newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel, along with Trump family members Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Lara Trump, all in attendance for the high-profile address.

Fired federal workers to attend Trump’s speech as guests of Democrats

8:24 p.m. ET: Several recently fired federal employees will be in attendance at Trump’s address as guests of Democratic lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is bringing Alissa Ellman, a disabled Army veteran who lost her job in Buffalo assisting fellow veterans, and Tiffany Ramos, who was laid off from her role in Syracuse helping rural businesses.

"These individuals demonstrate the real and devastating human impact of Trump’s cruel and shortsighted policies," Schumer said.

Other former park rangers, VA workers, and James Diaz, a disabled veteran and ex-IRS fuel compliance officer, will also be present as guests of Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL).

Comperatore Family to attend as White House guests

3:30 p.m. ET: The Comperatore Family from Sarver, Pennsylvania is among the guests invited by the White House. Helen, Allyson, and Kaylee are the widow and daughters of Corey Comperatore, a firefighter who was killed by the gunman who also shot President Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024.

The guest list also includes Marc Fogel, the teacher who was recently released from Russian custody.

Zelenskyy says he's ready to work for peace

2:30 p.m. ET: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday in a post on X that he’s ready to work toward peace, while addressing the Oval Office incident between him and President Donald Trump last week.

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians," Zelenskyy wrote on X. "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

What Trump is expected to say

Trump’s speech follows weeks of political tension in Washington, particularly over US support for Ukraine, border security, and Trump’s push for tax cuts and spending reductions. With a divided Congress and key legislative battles ahead, the speech could set the tone for the months to come.

The backstory:

The address comes just days after a tense Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which Trump reportedly told Zelenskyy, "You either make a deal, or we are out." The exchange raised questions about the future of US military support for Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion for three years.

Trump has also clashed with Congress over his spending and tax plans, seeking deep cuts while simultaneously pushing for border security funding. His relationship with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune has been key in navigating these negotiations.

Who will be in attendance?

Key figures:

These speeches are typically highly choreographed, with top political figures and special guests in attendance, along with all members of Congress.

The House speaker and vice president will sit behind Trump, but speculation has grown over whether Elon Musk—now Trump’s top adviser and head of the Department of Government Efficiency—will make an appearance.

Musk’s influence in the administration has been unprecedented, with mass firings and restructuring across federal agencies. His presence could symbolize Trump’s focus on government reform.

How will lawmakers react?

What they're saying:

Presidential addresses to Congress have become increasingly confrontational in recent years. Democrats have staged silent protests in the past—such as wearing white to symbolize the suffragette movement—but some may take a more vocal stance against Trump.

What's next:

Trump’s speech will set the stage for upcoming legislative battles, particularly on spending, taxes, and immigration policy. The administration’s stance on Ukraine will also be closely watched, as global allies assess the US’s long-term commitment to foreign conflicts.