WATCH: Holiday Boat Parade at The Wharf in Washington, DC

Holiday Boat Parade at The Wharf in Washington, DC

By
Published  December 6, 2024 5:57pm EST
Things To Do in the DMV
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The 32nd Annual Holiday Boat Parade kicks off Saturday evening at The Wharf. 

The event features over 60 decorated boats parading along the Washington Channel. 

The party kicks off at 5:00 p.m. with drinks, s'mores, live music and more. At 7:00 p.m., the boat parade begins, followed by a fireworks finale at 8:00 p.m. 

Watch the boat parade and fireworks live on FOX Local starting at 7:00 p.m. Here's how to get FOX Local on your smart TV and mobile phone. 