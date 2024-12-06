WATCH: Holiday Boat Parade at The Wharf in Washington, DC

The 32nd Annual Holiday Boat Parade kicks off Saturday evening at The Wharf.

The event features over 60 decorated boats parading along the Washington Channel.

The party kicks off at 5:00 p.m. with drinks, s'mores, live music and more. At 7:00 p.m., the boat parade begins, followed by a fireworks finale at 8:00 p.m.

Watch the boat parade and fireworks live on FOX Local starting at 7:00 p.m. Here's how to get FOX Local on your smart TV and mobile phone.