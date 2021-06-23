Herd of cows escape slaughterhouse, take over Pico Rivera neighborhood and roads

A herd of cows led deputies on a chase after escaping a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera Tuesday night.

The runaway cows prompted a police scene at a culdesac near Beverly Road and Durfee Avenue. The injured person was taken to the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies say.

After deputies made initial attempts to round up the cows, some began sprinting from the scene, prompting an animal pursuit.

No other injuries were reported in the bizarre incident. However, at one point, one of the four-legged police chase suspects was hit by a car. It didn't take long for the cow to get back up and walk away from the crash scene.

A viewer shared a video of a herd of cows going on a stampede through the Pico Rivera neighborhood earlier in the night.

At a different point of the bizarre night, one of the cows began charging at a man, as the poor guy appeared to be in a lot of pain after the four-legged fugitive attacked and stepped on him.

It remains under investigation how the cows escaped the slaughterhouse in the first place.

Officials said that a total of 40 cows had escaped. Of the 40, 38 were safely captured, one was fatally shot, and one has not been located.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.