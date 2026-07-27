The Brief A new congressional report shows how high gas prices are impacting D.C., Maryland and Virginia residents. The report details the economic toll that the war in Iran has had on households. Since the war began, spending on gas has surged in the D.C. region.



A new congressional report revealed the mounting financial strain on families across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., as high gas prices continue to hit drivers amid the ongoing war in Iran.

What we know:

The report, released by the Congressional Joint Economic Minority Staff , provides a detailed look at the economic toll on households, locally and nationwide, since the conflict began in February.

According to the study, shipping disruptions through the critical Strait of Hormuz have caused oil prices to spike, raising costs for everyday commuters.

Since the war began, driver spending on gas has surged across the Washington metropolitan region:

In Virginia, drivers have spent nearly $573 more on gas.

In Maryland, drivers have spent nearly $430 more on gas.

In Washington, D.C., drivers have spent about $215 more on gas.

According to AAA’s national gas price tracker, the U.S. average for gasoline is $4.11 per gallon as of July 27.

What they're saying:

Tyson Slocum, an energy analyst at the watchdog group Public Citizen, warned that local families are facing compounding pressure from high fuel costs alongside broader inflation.

"Having higher gasoline prices at the same time when people are paying more for groceries [and] for their utility bills, it’s really pinching working families across the board, especially in here in the DMV area," Slocum said. "The problem is that American motorists are paying more than they have in a long time for gasoline, and because there’s no resolution to the war in sight, I don’t see any resolution to these high prices."

Some drivers are adjusting their lifestyle and budget due to rising costs at the pump.

"I’m changing my budget off the gas, cause also technically grocery prices are also expensive," one local driver told FOX 5, noting they are "definitely cutting back on dining outside" and "cooking inside now" to save money.

Another resident pointed out the non-negotiable nature of the expense: "I’m trying to find the cheapest options, and at the end of the day, it’s something that I have to do... Prices are crazy right now."

With the mid-term elections less than 100 days away and control of Congress hanging in the balance, gas prices are increasingly becoming a central political issue on Capitol Hill.

Both of Virginia's U.S. Senators highlighted how elevated diesel costs are hitting agricultural workers and further driving up grocery store prices. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine argue that ending the conflict is the most direct route to lower pump prices.

"Look, oil has hit a hundred dollars yesterday, and these prices are going to keep going up," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee. "This is a complete folly and a war of choice that Donald Trump chose, and he had no plan!"

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, echoed those criticisms, pointing to past diplomatic decisions:

"We had the Strait of Hormuz open, and we had a diplomatic deal with Iran over its nuclear program, and the President tore up that diplomatic deal in his first term, and we warned him it’d lead us to an unnecessary war."

As lawmakers argue over foreign policy and energy strategy, both drivers and politicians, especially Republicans on the Hill aiming for midterm gains, are eagerly awaiting relief at the pump.