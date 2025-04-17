DC Basilica's Easter Sunday Mass to stream LIVE on FOX LOCAL

article

Easter Sunday Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception will be streaming live this Sunday on FOX LOCAL. Here's how to watch.

What time is Easter Sunday Mass?

How To Watch:

The English Mass on Easter Sunday will be held at noon on April 20 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. The mass will be given by Archbishop of Washington Robert Cardinal McElroy.

The mass will be streamed live on FOX LOCAL and fox5dc.com.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. Click here to download.

The stream will also be available to watch on the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception's website.

¿A que hora es la Misa de Pascua en Español?

Cómo Ver:

La Misa de Pascua en Español comienza a las 2:30p.m. el 20 de abril en la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción.

La misa se transmitira en vivo por FOX LOCAL y fox5dc.com.

FOX 5 DC esta disponible de ver de gratis con Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV y Vizio en la aplicación FOX LOCAL app. Haga click aqui para descargar.

La transmision en vivo también sera disponible en el sitio de web de la Basílica del Santuario Nacional de la Inmaculada Concepción.