WATCH: Dramatic rescue caught on camera as SUV sinks in Virginia Beach

The Brief Quick-thinking community members rescued a woman trapped inside a sinking SUV in Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon. Bystanders smashed the vehicle’s windows and pulled the driver to safety just before it fully submerged in frigid water. Police say the driver and two rescuers suffered only non-serious injuries, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Community members sprang into action Friday, January 16, to rescue a driver trapped inside a sinking SUV behind Bubba’s Seafood Restaurant & Crabhouse in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

What we know:

Video recorded by Nicole Davis shows several Good Samaritans surrounding the SUV as it sank into the water, smashing the windows and trying to communicate with the woman inside. As the vehicle continued to submerge, one man broke through the rear windshield and managed to pull the driver free moments before the SUV disappeared beneath the surface.

According to a report from WAVY, four people assisted in the rescue, including Jeremy Way, an aviation rescue swimmer who happened to be nearby. Way, a 17-year Navy veteran, told the station that the driver was unable to unlock her doors as the vehicle filled with water.

After another man climbed into the SUV, the group was able to remove the woman. Way said he placed her in a "cross-chest carry" and swam toward nearby pylons to reach safety.

Virginia Beach Police said the driver and two of the rescuers were taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The vehicle was removed from the water before 5 p.m. local time.

What's next:

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and the cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.