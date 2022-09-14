Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Delivery robot goes through crime scene

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
A delivery robot was filmed moving through an area outside Los Angeles’s Hollywood High School, which had been cordoned off by police, following hoax reports of gunshots, on Sept. 13. Credit: @FilmThePoliceLA via Storyful

LOS ANGELES (FOX 9) - A delivery robot was captured on camera making its way through a crime scene in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Twitter user "Film The Police LA" shared the videos on Tuesday afternoon. It shows a food delivery robot approaching a crime scene that's cordoned off with police tape. 

The robot pauses – and then heads right on through as a cameraperson lifts the crime scene tape. The robot continues across the street and passes a group of uniformed police officers. 

The crime scene the robot crashed was outside Los Angeles' Hollywood High School after hoax reports of gunshots