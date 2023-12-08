WATCH: Bear stuck in a tree backs up traffic in Virginia

A bear cub was stuck in a tree near a highway in Virginia earlier this week.

On Wednesday, officials from the Chesterfield County Police Department and Chesterfield County Animal Services responded to Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County after a bear was stuck in a tree.

Officials were directing cars around the area as traffic backed up and crowds gathered.

Yvette Riley recorded video at the scene, showing officials from the Chesterfield County Police Department standing at the base of the tree as the bear moves down.

The bear was reportedly captured and tranquilized.

