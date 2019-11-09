WATCH: Amanda Knox and Lorena Bobbitt dish on D.C. true crime festival

article

If two women know true crime, it's Amanda Knox and Lorena Gallo (formerly known as Bobbitt).

Knox and Bobbitt sat down exclusively with Fox 5 on Saturday morning to discuss the true crime festival they are headlining this weekend in D.C.

The festival runs through Sunday at Lisner Auditorium.

Knox spent four years in prison until an appeals court overturned her murder conviction. Knox was accused of murdering her roommate in Italy back in 2007.

Bobbitt, of Manassas, cut off her former husband's penis in 1993 after he assaulted her.

Watch the women speak on their experiences below in a video you'll only see on Fox 5: