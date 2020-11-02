Washington Teachers’ Union backs 'Mental Health Day' Monday; 'No Confidence' in plan to reopen schools

The Washington Teachers' Union voted last week to indicate "No Confidence" in D.C.'s plan to safely reopen schools and will back a 'Mental Health Day' Monday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"Last Thursday evening night, DC's teachers spoke loudly and clearly. We do not have faith that the DCPS plans to reopen our schools are in the best interest of students," WTU President Elizabeth Davis said in a statement. "Despite negotiations throughout the weekend, we're disappointed that we were not able to come to an agreement. The Chancellor's plan to reopen our schools to in-person learning will disrupt the education of a vast majority of DCPS students. As educators, we do not believe this plan is good for our students or good for our schools."

The WTU said more than 93% of members present supported the motion to express "No confidence in Mayor Muriel Bowser, Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, and the DC Public Schools plan to reopen our schools to in-person learning on November 9th, as it currently stands." Officials say a letter was sent to D.C. officials outlining their concerns with the administration's reopening plans.

Negotiations are expected to resume later in the week.

WTU officials say they have also approved a motion encouraging its members to take a 'Mental Health Day' on Monday, November 2.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather