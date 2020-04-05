Washington Redskins legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dead at 84

Bobby Mitchell, the speedy late 1950s and ’60s NFL offensive star for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, has died. He was 84.

Mitchell, a halfback and flanker who played 11 seasons for the Browns (1958-61) and Washington Redskins (1962-68), was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. He was named All-NFL three times and played in four Pro Bowls.

Hall of Fame halfback Bobby Mitchell of the Washington Redskins makes a catch while Steelers defensive back Bill Daniels attempts to bring him down in a 23 to 21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 18, 1962 at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, Penn Expand

It was unclear exactly how he died.

“I was extremely saddened to hear the news about the passing of the great Bobby Mitchell," said Redskins owner Dan Snyder. "Bobby was a Hall of Fame player and executive and represented the Washington Redskins organization with integrity for over 50 years. His passion for the game of football was unmatched by anyone I have ever met. Not only was he one of the most influential individuals in franchise history, but he was also one of the greatest men I have ever known. He was a true class act and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Gwen and the entire Mitchell family during this time."

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "The game lost a true legend today. Bobby was an incredible player, a talented executive and a real gentleman to everyone with whom he worked or competed against. His wife Gwen and their entire family remain in our thoughts and prayers.

The Hall of Fame will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as an inspiration to future generations.”

The Hall of Fame flag on the museum’s campus will be flown at half-staff in Mitchell’s memory.

