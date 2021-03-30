Opening Day 2021: What you need to know before visiting Nats Park

The Washington Nationals' opening day is Thursday and due to COVID-19 safety protocols, this year will look different for fans than years past.

As the Nats take on the Mets at Nationals Park, with the first pitch being thrown out at 7:09 p.m., only 5,000 fans will be allowed inside for the game.

All gates will open two hours before the game begins.

Officials are asking fans attending the game to ask themselves some simple health questions before coming to the ballpark including:

- Have I been exposed to anyone who has COVID-19?

- Do I have a fever of 104 degrees or higher?

- Do I have any COVID-19 symptoms?

Ballpark officials are also asking fans to stay in pods of one to six people and to socially distance themselves from others. Masks must be worn at all times.

Ticket holders will enter through color-coded gates. More details can be found here.

Cashless payments will be in place for concessions and the Nationals' retail store. Fans can also download the MLB Ballpark app for mobile ordering.