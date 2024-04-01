Washington Nationals ready for possible soggy home opener

The Washington Nationals are getting ready for a possible soggy home opener as they play their first games of the 2024 season in the nation’s capital on Monday.

Showers and possible thunderstorms will move across the region this afternoon. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says he can’t promise it will be completely dry by first pitch at 4:05 p.m., but he’s optimistic that the rain will be light – maybe just some drizzle – by game time. Expect overcast skies with temperatures in the low-60s if you are heading to the game.

The Nationals are coming off a 71-win season in 2023.

After being on the market for nearly two years, principal owner Mark Lerner announced in February that the Washington Nationals were no longer for sale. The Lerner family began exploring sale opportunities in 2022. Mark Lerner assumed control of the team from his father, Ted, in 2018. Ted Lerner died in February 2023 at age 97.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.