Washington Nationals announcer pulled from broadcasts amid accusations of sexual misconduct: report

A color commentator for the Washington Nationals is facing accusations of sexual misconduct, according to a report by The Athletic.

According to the report posted online Saturday, F.P. Santangelo, a former Major League Baseball player who was hired by the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network [MASN] in 2011, allegedly made unwanted advances and sexually assaulted a woman several years ago.

FOX News reports that the woman, who is not an employee of MASN, the Nationals, or Baltimore Orioles, made the allegations in an Instagram post, and then spoke to The Athletic under the condition of anonymity. The woman said Santangelo sent her "angry text messages" and blocked her on social media.

Santangelo played for the Expos, Giants, Dodgers, and Athletics. He has denied all allegations and was removed from four of the last eight broadcasts, FOX News reports.

The following statement was released by the Washington Nationals:

"Late last week, we were made aware of allegations of conduct by F.P. Santangelo that are inconsistent with our values as an organization. We alerted MASN and revoked our approval of him as a member of our broadcast team," the statement read. "MASN assured us that they would investigate these allegations thoroughly. After MASN notified us that their investigation was complete and that F.P. should be reinstated, additional posts appeared. Once again, we notified MASN and revoked our approval of F.P. as a member of our broadcast team indefinitely. Moving forward, we will refer all questions regarding this investigation to F.P.'s employer, MASN."

MASN put out the following statement, according to FOX News:

Advertisement

"MASN refers allegations concerning broadcasters who are former Major League Baseball players directly to Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations, as is appropriate under the circumstances," the MASN statement read. "MASN followed that policy in this instance, previously apprising MLB of this matter such that the league might adequately review it. Those former Major Leaguers acting as on-air media analysts on the network appear only with the advice and consent of the clubs and MLB."