The Brief Cold air settles in Tuesday as the region cleans up storm damage. Morning wind chills dip into the mid-20s despite temperatures in the 30s. Another freeze arrives tonight before a gradual warmup into the 60s by Friday.



Cold air settles back into the region Tuesday as crews and homeowners clean up from a round of severe storms that toppled trees, snapped power lines and parts of the area without power.

Bundle up on the way out the door. After Monday’s warmth and storms, temperatures have tumbled behind the cold front.

What we know:

Wind chills will make it feel much colder early Tuesday. Much of the region is starting the day in the 30s, but a steady wind gusting up to 25 mph is making it feel closer to the mid-20s.

The air is much drier, and while a stray flurry can’t be ruled out, most of it falls apart before reaching the ground. Expect cold temperatures well below normal throughout the next 48 hours. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon, with a high near 43 degrees.

Storm damage cleanup from Monday’s severe weather continues Tuesday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms producing widespread wind damage, downed trees and scattered power outages.

Another freeze is likely overnight. Wednesday stays chilly with highs again in the upper 30s to low 40s which is far from the average highs in the 50s for mid-March. Temperatures begin to rebound Thursday, and by Friday, the first day of spring, highs climb into the 60s. The weekend starts mild before another cooldown arrives early next week.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Cold Tuesday follows round of severe storms