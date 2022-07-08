Washington Monument evacuated due to strange odor

article

The Washington Monumental had to be evacuated Friday afternoon after a "pervasive odor" was detected, a spokesperson for the National Mall and Memorial Parks confirmed.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials asked visitors and workers to leave the monument just after 3 p.m.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the area and determined the smell was not the result of a gas leak and staff was allowed to re-enter the building.

National Mall and Memorial Parks has closed the monument for rest of the day as they continue to attempt to trace the origin of the odor.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.